Just over three years ago, the San Francisco 49ers traded for running back Christian McCaffrey and altered the balance of power in the NFC West. 49ers general manager John Lynch sent the Carolina Panthers a second-round pick, third-round pick, fourth-round pick and a future fifth-rounder for McCaffrey, an addition that propelled the 49ers to two straight division titles, and two straight NFC Championship appearances.

McCaffrey's name was in the headlines as a potential trade target in the weeks leading up to that year's trade deadline. During a recent appearance on George Kittle's podcast, "Kittle Things," McCaffrey said when his agent called him on that fateful Thursday night, he thought he was being dealt to another NFC West team: the Los Angeles Rams.

Being traded to San Francisco was a bit of a homecoming, as McCaffrey starred at Stanford University from 2014-16. The do-it-all running back made an instant impact for the 49ers, racking up 1,210 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns in his first 11 games played for San Francisco. The 49ers went on to play in the NFC Championship that year, but fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the matchup where Brock Purdy injured his elbow in the first quarter.

In 2023, McCaffrey's first full year with the 49ers, he had his best NFL season, leading the league in total touches (339), rushing yards (1,459), scrimmage yards (2,023) and total touchdowns (21). San Francisco went 12-5, won the NFC West for the second consecutive season and made it to Super Bowl LVIII but fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime, 25-22.

McCaffrey proved to be a great fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense, but he probably would have been just as effective if he ended up playing for Sean McVay alongside Matthew Stafford.