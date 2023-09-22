When you think of best offensive players of all time, who comes to mind? Jerry Rice is probably one of the first names that flashes in your head. Now let's do the same thing, fast forwarding to today, and Christian McCaffrey is likely on that list.

These two have more in common than just being great at their respective positions, or even playing for the San Francisco 49ers. They now both hold the franchise record for most consecutive games with a touchdown, including playoffs.

Rice held this title solo from 1987 up until Thursday night, when McCaffrey scored a touchdown in his 12th straight game.

CMC's record-tying TD came in the second quarter against the New York Giants. The 4-yard rush to cap off a 73-yard drive, extending the home team's lead to 17-3, will go down in the Niners' history books.

McCaffrey has the chance to break the record next week, when the 49ers host the Arizona Cardinals, who are winless and have given up 51 points through two weeks. The Cardinals defense has allowed three rushing touchdowns so far this season, and opposing offenses are averaging four yards per carry, with 219 rushing yards total.

The way San Francisco's offense is looking, with a few extra days to prepare and going up against an easier defense, they could certainly be as productive next week and we could see No. 23 cross the goal line again.

McCaffrey also has the chance to be the NFL record holder for most consecutive games with a touchdown (since in 1970).

Rice, and now McCaffrey, are tied for fourth along with LaDainian Tomlinson who hit his 12th game in 2004 with the-then San Diego Chargers. Washington's George Rodgers (1985), Dallas Cowboys' Emmitt Smith (1994) and Houston Texans' Arian Foster (2011) all have a streak of 13 games. Smith beat his own streak in 1995 with 14 games and topping the list are Buffalo Bills' O.J. Simpson (1974) and Washington's John Riggins, who both had a 15-game streak of making it to the end zone.

In order to tie the all-time record, McCaffrey would need to score touchdowns in the next three games, needing a score in the next four to beat the record.

The 49ers' four next opponents are at home against the Cardinals, at home against the Cowboys, away against the Browns and away against the Minnesota Vikings.