One day after star running back Christian McCaffrey was traded from the Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers, Carolina general manager Scott Fitterer said they are not looking to sell off the core members of the team in the future, via Cameron Wolfe. This may seem contradictory to the move the Panthers just made, but it all comes down to timing and players in their prime.

Fitterer mentioned defensive tackle Derrick Brown, defensive end Brian Burns and wide receiver DJ Moore when discussing the key players. He said that it would take an "astronomical" offer to part with other star players.

"Our focus is still going out and competing every weekend. We expect to win," Fitterer said at Friday's press conference.

The general manager said the goal is to continue to rebuild, so that when the Panthers finally get their franchise quarterback, they'll have all the other pieces in place for success.

The Panthers sit at 1-5 and face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Since 2018, the Panthers have had Cam Newton, Kyle Allen, Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield as their main quarterbacks, with backups taking over many times throughout that span. The offense has lacked consistency and that trend has continued this season.

McCaffrey, who has suffered many injuries throughout his career, continues to be an impactful player when he is in the lineup, but it hasn't been enough to win games.

The 26-year-old was dealt to San Francisco in exchange for second-, third- and fourth-round picks, as well as a fifth-rounder in 2024 in the blockbuster deal.

Fitterer said the decision to trade McCaffrey was not easy given the running back's "special" legacy with the team, but said it was the right decision for the team's future.

He mentioned that three offers were given and it was back-and-forth between two teams, but ultimately the 49ers had the best offer.

The Panthers will look to turn these picks into something that can help them put together a winning season, something that has not happened since 2017.

Fitterer says these picks give them "ammo" to trade up in the NFL Draft if they see fit.