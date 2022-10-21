Star running back Christian McCaffrey was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, with the Panthers receiving second-, third- and fourth-round picks, as well as a fifth-rounder in 2024 in the blockbuster deal. It was the first major deal ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline, and one of the biggest running back deals in NFL history.

There are so many wild stats about the trade that we thought it was worth a look at them, including comparing the McCaffrey deal to some other trades. You can also check out our trade grades, as well as CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones' look at what GMs and execs thought of the deal.

The McCaffrey trade marks the first time a veteran running back was dealt for at least four draft picks since Herschel Walker was traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Minnesota Vikings in 1989, a deal involving 12 players and six picks.

McCaffrey is also the first player at any position traded midseason for at least four draft picks since the Walker trade.

No veteran running back has been traded for picks in the first two rounds of the draft since 2013, when Trent Richardson went from the Cleveland Browns to the Indianapolis Colts.

Since 1994, only six running backs have been traded for picks in the first two rounds: Richardson in 2013, Corey Dillon from the Cincinnati Bengals to the New England Patriots in 2004, Clinton Portis going from the Denver Broncos to Washington in 2004, and the 2002 trade of Ricky Williams from the New Orleans Saints to the Miami Dolphins. In 1999, Marshall Faulk was traded from Indianapolis to the then St. Louis Rams, and rounding off the list, Jerome Bettis was traded in 1996 from the St. Louis Rams to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

How did the McCaffrey trade affect the 49ers' odds? Caesars Sportsbook has the Niners going from +1800 to +1400 to win the Super Bowl, +700 to +600 in the NFC and +105 to -110 in the division.



Here's a look at how SportsLine data wizard Stephen Oh breaks down the significance of the move: