The Green Bay Packers are signing wide receiver Christian Watson to a one-year, $13.25 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal keeps Watson with the franchise through the 2026 season.

Watson is currently on the PUP list as he attempts to work his way back from a torn ACL he suffered in a Week 18 game against the Chicago Bears in 2024.

"There's kind of a timeline with these ACLs," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said last month regarding Watson's recovery. "He's ahead of the curve, no doubt about it, but, at the same time, he's got a long career in front of him so we're going to make sure we don't skip any steps along the way. More than likely he'll start the year on PUP."

Watson -- the No. 34 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft -- caught 29 passes for a career-high 620 yards and two touchdowns in 2024. The veteran wideout has tallied 14 total touchdowns over his first three professional seasons. However, Watson's career has been hampered by injuries after dealing with a hamstring injury that limited him to nine games in 2023.

Watson will have an extra week of time to heal before being eligible to come off the PUP list since the Packers have a Week 5 bye. As a result, the first game Watson could play in is against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 12.

The Packers got off to a strong start in Week 1 with a 27-13 win against the Detroit Lions. In that contest, 10 different Packers caught at least one pass with fellow wide receiver Jayden Reed hauling in three passes for 45 yards and a touchdown. However, Reed continues to deal with a foot injury that could hamper him throughout the season.