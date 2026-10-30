Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson returned to the Week 8 "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter after departing in the first half with a chest injury. Watson was transported to a hospital near Lambeau Field for precautionary tests and returned to the stadium shortly after halftime. The team initially deemed him questionable to play, and upon his clearance, he reentered the contest.

Watson arrived back at Lambeau Field in an ambulance and ran into the locker room, where he spent about three minutes preparing for a return to action. He emerged onto the sideline with additional padding around his ribs and pointed to the lower right side of his chest when teammates inquired about the injury, according to Prime Video's Kaylee Hartung.

The injury occurred on the biggest play of the first half: A 53-yard reception that set up the Packers' second touchdown of the night. Watson collided with Panthers cornerback Will Lee III, who was also injured on the play. Carolina ruled Lee doubtful to return with a hamstring injury.

Watson was in the midst of a massive performance when he departed from the contest. He led all receivers in the first half with six catches for 100 yards. His ability to separate from the maligned Panthers defense was instrumental in quarterback Jordan Love completing 17 of his first 20 passes on the night.

Matthew Golden stepped up in Watson's absence as the No. 1 option in Green Bay's receiving unit. He caught a touchdown pass on the Packers' first possession without Watson and redeemed himself for dropping a would-be scoring pass on the previous play. Tucker Kraft also played an increased role downfield and was responsible for the Packers' first touchdown on Thursday.

Injuries, unfortunately, have been a defining element of Watson's NFL career. He has an extensive history that includes a separate chest injury, three hamstring strains, an ankle sprain, three knee bruises and an ACL tear. He also sustained a concussion during his rookie season in 2022. In all, Watson has missed 20 games and is yet to play a full season across five years in the league.