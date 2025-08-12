Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson is likely to start the 2025 season on the physically unable to perform list, which would make him ineligible to return for the first four games, according to general manager Brian Gutekunst. However, Watson is "ahead of the curve" in his recovery from a torn ACL he suffered during a Week 18 showdown against the Chicago Bears earlier this calendar year, making a midseason return more likely.

"There's kind of a timeline with these ACLs," Gutekunst said. "He's ahead of the curve, no doubt about it, but, at the same time, he's got a long career in front of him so we're going to make sure we don't skip any steps along the way. More than likely he'll start the year on PUP."

With Watson likely out for the first four games of the season and star wide receiver Jayden Reed dealing with a foot sprain, other members of the Packers' receiving corps will have to step up.

One of the names to monitor for the Packers is rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden, who the team selected with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Golden became the first wide receiver the Packers selected in the first round in 23 years.

As for Watson, the former No. 34 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft caught 29 passes for a career-high 620 yards last season. The former North Dakota State star caught 41 passes for 611 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie in 2022 before a hamstring injury limited him to just nine games during the 2023 campaign.

Because the Packers have a Week 5 bye, the first game Watson would be eligible to return for -- if he's placed on the PUP -- is a Week 6 showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 12.