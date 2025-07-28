The Las Vegas Raiders made the surprising decision to part ways with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins last week, and void the remaining $35.2 million of guaranteed money on the four-year, $110 million contract he signed last offseason. The Raiders released Wilkins with a "terminated vested veteran" designation, leading Wilkins to file a grievance with the NFLPA.

Earlier this week, rumblings on social media surfaced indicating that something happened between Wilkins and a teammate. During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN's Adam Schefter was asked about this, and offered more details on the situation.

According to Schefter, Wilkins "playfully" went to kiss an unnamed teammate on the top of his head, and the teammate took offense to it. ESPN then published an article reporting that a complaint was filed to the Raiders' human resources department following the incident, and that what happened in the locker room was not the "sole reason" Wilkins was released.

Last October, Wilkins sustained a Jones fracture, a break of the bone that connects the pinkie toe to the rest of the foot. The injury required surgery, but the recovery didn't go as planned. NFL Media reported the Raiders wanted their star defensive tackle to get another procedure done, something Wilkins refused to do. He instead wanted to rehab the injury and that disagreement is how his release was originally framed.

"We have decided that it is in the best interests of the organization to move on from Christian Wilkins and he has been informed of his release from the team," the Raiders said in a statement. "This franchise has a commitment to excellence on and off the field. With no clear path or plan for future return to play from Christian, this transaction is necessary for the entire organization to move forward and prepare for the new season."

The Athletic reported that teams believe the next steps for Wilkins are making visits and taking physicals, but it's hard to believe a team will sign Wilkins if he's not healthy. Schefter noted that the surgery option would give Wilkins a 12-16 week recovery, making it possible for him to still join a team later this season.

Wilkins, who was selected with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Clemson, spent his first five seasons with the Miami Dolphins, and recorded 22.5 sacks in 81 games played. In five games for the Raiders last season, he recorded 17 tackles, two sacks and six QB hits.