The Week 16 NFL schedule concludes with a Christmas Day tripleheader on Monday, including a showdown between the top two teams in the NFL. San Francisco sits atop the NFC with an 11-3 record, while Baltimore is in first place in the AFC with the same record. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the league's premier players, but he has been held under 180 passing yards in two of his last three games. His passing yards total is 220.5 in the latest 49ers vs. Ravens prop odds from SportsLine consensus.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who is the MVP favorite, has a passing yards total of 252.5 in the Week 16 NFL odds. Should you target either of those Week 16 NFL lines with your Christmas Day NFL prop bets? Before betting any NFL props for Monday's tripleheader or entering selections on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. So far this season, SportsLine's AI PickBot has hit a whopping 672 4.5- and 5-star prop picks.

Top NFL player prop bets for Monday's tripleheader

After examining the dozens of NFL player props for Monday's games, the AI PickBot says Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts goes over 230.5 passing yards. Hurts is coming off his worst performance of the season, completing 17 of 31 passes for just 143 yards and two interceptions at Seattle in Week 15. However, he is still averaging 238.2 passing yards per game this season, going over the 300-yard mark on three occasions.

The Giants have not faced an elite quarterback since they played Dallas in mid-November, giving up 404 passing yards to Dak Prescott on just 35 attempts. They are ranked in the bottom half of the league in passing yards allowed per game (225.1) this season, and they are lacking motivation after being eliminated from playoff contention. The AI PickBot has all of these factors resulting in a big game from Hurts, who is finishing with more than 275 passing yards to earn a 5-star rating in the latest projections. See more NFL props here.

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has 15 other NFL props rated 4.5 stars or better.

