Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard will miss Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, the team said Friday. Hubbard has not practiced this week while dealing with a nagging calf injury that hampered him in Week 4.

Last week, Hubbard was limited in practice due to the calf injury, and he ultimately yielded 16 carries to fellow running backs Rico Dowdle and Trevor Etienne in the Panthers' blowout loss to the New England Patriots. It sounds like Hubbard has had trouble recovering from the injury, and he will have to sit out against the Dolphins.

The Panthers, 1-3 on the season, are 1.5-point home underdogs to the Dolphins on Sunday at FanDuel.

Through four games this season, Hubbard has turned 53 carries into 217 yards and no touchdowns. He's also caught 13 passes for 94 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Hubbard asserted himself as Carolina's lead running back last season with 1,336 yards from scrimmage and 11 total touchdowns. That led to a four-year contract extension worth $33.2 million in the offseason.

With Hubbard unable to go in Week 5, Dowdle is in position to take on a lead role in the backfield. Last season, Dowdle led the Dallas Cowboys in rushing with 1,079 yards while adding 249 yards through the air. Etienne, a rookie out of Florida, will also be a factor in the running game.