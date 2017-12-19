Chuck Pagano on Andrew Luck's 2017 season: 'He's been through hell'

Andrew Luck has been out for the entire 2017 season. Luck played through a plethora of injuries over the past couple years, and during the offseason, he had surgery on his throwing shoulder.

The Colts kept maintaining that he would be back at some point, but he was eventually shut down for the year in early November. He has been rehabbing his shoulder in Europe and while he is set to return stateside, he might need another surgery.

As a trying season comes to a close, Colts coach Chuck Pagano gave his most extended answer of the season when asked about Luck on Tuesday. Per 1070 The Fan's Kevin Bowen:

Chuck Pagano today with probably his longest Andrew Luck comments of the year: pic.twitter.com/MEi0cxRO9G — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) December 19, 2017

"He's been through hell," Pagano said. "Everybody has and no more so than him. And nobody wants to be back on the field more than Andrew. This is an unfortunate set of circumstances for everybody, but it's life. Life happens. He's done so much for this organization over the last five years. He's battled through injuries. He's played injured. He's played hurt. It's unfortunate.

"He will be back. He will be back better than ever, at some point. He will be back on the field leading this organization and leading this team to multiple, multiple wins and championships. That's just him. It's unfortunate and I hate it for him, hate it for him. Because nobody has sacrificed as much as he has for this organization over the last five years that he's played. He's a warrior, a great teammate, a great pro and a great player. I can't say enough about the kid and how bad we feel for him, especially myself."

That's certainly an extended answer from Pagano, who almost sounds like he's eulogizing Luck in the first paragraph of his response. He changes his tune in the second paragraph, talking about how Luck will come back from this and lead the team into the future, which is of course what he and the Colts want to happen, but it's hard to count on anything at this point. The Colts have mishandled this situation from the jump, and until we actually see Luck back on a football field, it's best to proceed with caution when it comes to considering what might be in his future.