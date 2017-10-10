Chuck Pagano: 'Safe as hell' to assume Andrew Luck will not play in Week 6

The slow burn for Andrew Luck continues in Indianapolis, where other distractions caused people to briefly forget their franchise quarterback was missing, and it will mean no Luck next Monday night when the Titans host the Colts for a Week 6 matchup.

Chuck Pagano confirmed as much on Monday, saying that while Luck is not officially ruled out, it is "safe as hell" to assume that Luck will not be playing this week.

"Yeah, you can write that," Pagano said when asked if it was likely that Luck would miss this week. "Safe as hell. 12 is out."

Per Chuck Pagano - Andrew Luck has been ruled OUT for #INDvsTEN. pic.twitter.com/Rid0ZDxR0L — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 9, 2017

Pagano also added that the Colts "do not have" a practice plan "on paper yet" for Luck, who is scheduled to come back and join the Colts in practice this week.

But don't get too excited just yet: CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported on Sunday that Luck is likely to remain sidelined until at least November. Stephen Holder of the Indy Star believed it will be about a "three week process" for Luck at bare minimum to get back on the field.

Week 6 is off the table then, obviously. Week 7 against the Jaguars at home would be a sensible spot for Luck to come back considering the Colts could be playing for first place in the division, but it's just too soon. The Colts then get the Bengals and Texans on the road in Week 8 and Week 9, respectively. They follow that with the Steelers at home in Week 10 before a Week 11 bye when games are being played on Nov. 19.

It isn't remotely outrageous to assume that Luck comes back after the bye. Jacoby Brissett, acquired right before the season, is doing a nice job patching things together for the Colts and keeping hope alive for a late-season run. Indy is 2-3 but just a game back of the Jaguars. With Tennessee missing Marcus Mariota, the Colts could be tied for first place if they pull off a win and the Jags lose at home to the Rams.

And they might even be able to hang around until November, what with the division battling some major flaws. The Texans are missing J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus for the season, while the Titans not having Mariota is a major problem. The Jaguars defense is good, but Blake Bortles is being hidden on that roster.

Patience looks prudent with Luck right now, particularly if the team can hang around in the division race.