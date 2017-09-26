Chuck Pagano says Andrew Luck may return to Colts practice this week
While Luck could return to the practice field this week, there's still no timetable on when he'll start
The Colts have floundered without Andrew Luck thus far, going 1-2, with their lone win coming against the Browns on Sunday. However, they still find themselves only a game back in the AFC South with time to right the ship. They may be taking their first step toward doing so by having Andrew Luck re-enter the fold in practice this week. Luck has not worked with the Colts since he got surgery on his throwing shoulder in January.
According to Colts coach Chuck Pagano, Luck is "progressing well." He went as far as to say that Luck may rejoin practices. He did not, however, give any word on Luck's timetable for a return (although he has been ruled out for Week 4).
The Colts have remained mum on Luck's status throughout the healing process. Shortly before the season started, they traded wide receiver Phillip Dorsett to the Patriots for quarterback Jacoby Brissett, leading some to think the injury would take some time to heal. After a terrible first game against the Rams from Scott Tolzien, Brissett took over the offense. He's looked serviceable thus far, but Luck is clearly the centerpiece of the Colts' offense -- and it shows. Brissett struggled against the Cardinals in his first start, completing only 54 percent of his passes, but he was much better against the Browns. He improved his percentage to 70 percent and threw for 259 yards and a touchdown.
Luck's recovery has been lengthier than anticipated. He was originally slated to be ready for the season opener, but ever since Week 1 his status has been unclear. In a division that has the much-talked about Texans defense and the surprisingly resilient Jaguars defense, they'll need Luck back as soon as possible. The Colts offensive line remains an issue and has been pushed around (as expected) so far this year. Luck's mobility and strength in the pocket has covered up a lot of protection issues in the past, but the Colts have to get better up front to protect their franchise QB. Brissett will have his work cut out for him this week for sure when the Colts face off against the Seattle Seahawks.
