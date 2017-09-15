Cincinnati Bengals fire offensive coordinator Ken Zampese
After two games with no offensive touchdowns, the Bengals front office has made a change.
After back-to-back brutal showings for the Cincinnati Bengals offense in the first two weeks of the 2017 NFL season, it seems that the front office isn't going to wait any longer to drop the hammer.
The Bengals are now 0-2 and haven't scored a single touchdown. In turn, the club has now fired offensive coordinator Ken Zampese.
It's unfortunate for Zampese, but a move like this is certainly not a huge surprise. The Bengals have totaled just nine points between two losses to the Baltimore Ravens (20-0) and the Houston Texans (13-9).
Quarterbacks coach Bill Lazor has taken over duties as offensive coordinator effective immediately.
