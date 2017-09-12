Cincinnati Bengals vs. Houston Texans odds: Picks from expert who is 25-9 on NFL totals

The Cincinnati Bengals host the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football to open Week 2 of the NFL season. Both teams dropped their openers but feature exciting rookies.

The line already has seen plenty of movement. The Bengals opened as 3-point favorites, but heavy action on Cincinnati pushed the line to 5.



The Over-Under is a low 38, meaning Vegas thinks 38 total points will be scored. It opened at 38, jumped up a half-point, then fell back to the opener.



Before you make any bets on Texans-Bengals, you'll want to hear what Mike Tierney has to say.



Tierney went a sizzling 22-9 on NFL Over-Unders last season. Then he went 3-0 in Week 1.



Part of his success: He's full of inside information. He has reported from seven Super Bowls and is a well-known national sportswriter. Anyone who followed his picks last season and in Week 1 was well-rewarded.



Tierney knows these two teams combined for more sacks taken (15) than total points last Sunday (seven). It wasn't the season debut either team was looking for.



Every Texans tight end ended up in the concussion protocol -- all three of them. And the team bailed on starting QB Tom Savage in favor of rookie QB Deshaun Watson, who suffered an ankle injury but should be a go for Thursday Night Football.



But just because both teams flopped in Week 1 doesn't mean Thursday Night Football goes Under. Only six Bengals games last season went Under 38, while Watson briefly sparked the Texans' offense after Savage was benched. The 12th overall pick also helped resurrect WR DeAndre Hopkins from the dead (7-55-1 stat line).



Tierney is leaning on the Bengals to cover the five-point spread, but what about the Over-Under, which he's made his name picking?



He knows there's a huge x-factor that ultimately determines whether Bengals vs. Texans on Thursday Night Football goes Over or Under. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.



So which side should you back in Bengals-Texans on Thursday Night Football? And does this game go Over or Under? Visit SportsLine now to see what big x-factor sends Bengals-Texans Over or Under, and see which side of the total you need to be all over, all from the expert who is blistering hot in total plays.