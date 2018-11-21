Cincinnati vs. Cleveland: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Who's Playing
Cincinnati Bengals (home) vs. Cleveland Browns (away)
Current records: Cincinnati 5-5; Cleveland 3-6-1
What to Know
Cleveland have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Cincinnati at 1:00 p.m. ET. Cleveland aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
Cleveland have had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 28-16 win over Atlanta. Among those leading the charge for Cleveland was Nick Chubb, who rushed for 176 yards and 1 touchdown on 20 carries.
The last time they met, Cincinnati were the 34-23 winner over Baltimore. This time around? They had no such luck. Cincinnati fell just short of Baltimore by a score of 21-24. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Cincinnati.
Cleveland's victory lifted them to 3-6-1 while Cincinnati's loss dropped them down to 5-5. Allowing an average of points per game, Cincinnati haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Bengals are a solid 3 point favorite against the Browns.
This season, Cincinnati are 5-4-1 against the spread. As for Cleveland, they are 5-4-1 against the spread
Series History
Cincinnati have won all of the games they've played against Cleveland in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Cincinnati Bengals 30 vs. Cleveland Browns 16
- 2017 - Cleveland Browns 7 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 31
- 2016 - Cleveland Browns 10 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 23
- 2016 - Cincinnati Bengals 31 vs. Cleveland Browns 17
- 2015 - Cleveland Browns 3 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 37
- 2015 - Cincinnati Bengals 31 vs. Cleveland Browns 10
