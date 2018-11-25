Cincinnati vs. Cleveland live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bengals (home) vs. Cleveland Browns (away)

Current records: Cincinnati 5-5-1; Cleveland 3-6-2

What to Know

Cleveland have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against Cincinnati at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Cleveland were able to grind out a solid win over Atlanta two weeks ago, winning 28-16. Nick Chubb, who rushed for 176 yards and 1 touchdown on 20 carries, was a major factor in Cleveland's success.

The last time they met, Cincinnati were the 34-23 winner over Baltimore. This time around? They had no such luck. It was a hard-fought match, but Cincinnati had to settle for a 21-24 loss against Baltimore last Sunday.

Cleveland's victory lifted them to 3-6-2 while Cincinnati's defeat dropped them down to 5-5-1. Allowing an average of points per game, Cincinnati haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Ohio

Paul Brown Stadium, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $64.50

Prediction

The Bengals are a slight 1 point favorite against the Browns.

This season, Cincinnati are 5-4-1 against the spread. As for Cleveland, they are 5-4-1 against the spread

Bettors have moved against the Bengals slightly, as the game opened with the Bengals as a 3 point favorite.

Series History

Cincinnati have won all of the games they've played against Cleveland in the last 4 years.