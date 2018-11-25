Cincinnati vs. Cleveland live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Bengals vs. Browns football game
Who's Playing
Cincinnati Bengals (home) vs. Cleveland Browns (away)
Current records: Cincinnati 5-5-1; Cleveland 3-6-2
What to Know
Cleveland have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against Cincinnati at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
Cleveland were able to grind out a solid win over Atlanta two weeks ago, winning 28-16. Nick Chubb, who rushed for 176 yards and 1 touchdown on 20 carries, was a major factor in Cleveland's success.
The last time they met, Cincinnati were the 34-23 winner over Baltimore. This time around? They had no such luck. It was a hard-fought match, but Cincinnati had to settle for a 21-24 loss against Baltimore last Sunday.
Cleveland's victory lifted them to 3-6-2 while Cincinnati's defeat dropped them down to 5-5-1. Allowing an average of points per game, Cincinnati haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $64.50
Prediction
The Bengals are a slight 1 point favorite against the Browns.
This season, Cincinnati are 5-4-1 against the spread. As for Cleveland, they are 5-4-1 against the spread
Bettors have moved against the Bengals slightly, as the game opened with the Bengals as a 3 point favorite.
Series History
Cincinnati have won all of the games they've played against Cleveland in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Cincinnati Bengals 30 vs. Cleveland Browns 16
- 2017 - Cleveland Browns 7 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 31
- 2016 - Cleveland Browns 10 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 23
- 2016 - Cincinnati Bengals 31 vs. Cleveland Browns 17
- 2015 - Cleveland Browns 3 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 37
- 2015 - Cincinnati Bengals 31 vs. Cleveland Browns 10
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Prisco's Week 12 Picks: Giants stun PHI
Prisco reveals his NFL picks for Week 12, including the Giants getting their third-straight...
-
Injuries: Mariota good, Green doubtful
Plus more on the final injury reports for Week 12
-
Expert picks for every Week 12 game
Find out everything you need to know about how Week 12 in the NFL will go right here
-
Mock: Chiefs grab DT, Rams pick CB
The shootout was fun to watch, but the Chiefs and Rams want to plug some holes on defense
-
Tips: Don't overrate traveling east
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Week 12 slate
-
Prisco's Best Bets: Packers beat Vikings
Prisco is looking to bounce back with four juicy underdogs and a road favorite that's playing...