Cincinnati vs. Cleveland updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Bengals vs. Browns football game
1st Quarter Recap
Cleveland are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They are way out in front after one quarter with a 14-0 lead over Cincinnati. Nobody has stood out from the pack for Cleveland offensively yet, with Nick Chubb being one of several leaders.
Game Preview
Cleveland have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Cincinnati at 1:00 p.m. Cleveland aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
Cleveland have had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 28-16 win over Atlanta. Among those leading the charge for Cleveland was Nick Chubb, who rushed for 176 yards and 1 touchdown on 20 carries.
The last time they met, Cincinnati were the 34-23 winner over Baltimore. This time around? They had no such luck. Cincinnati fell just short of Baltimore by a score of 21-24. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Cincinnati.
Cleveland's victory lifted them to 3-6-1 while Cincinnati's loss dropped them down to 5-5. Allowing an average of points per game, Cincinnati haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
