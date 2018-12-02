Cincinnati vs. Denver: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Bengals vs. Broncos football game
1st Quarter Recap
Cincinnati need a victory to get to.500; they are on the right side of the score, but it's probably not as comfy a margin as they would like. They and Denver are all tied up at 0-0. Joe Mixon has led the way so far for Cincinnati, as he has picked up 44 yards on the ground on 5 carries.
Excitement is starting to build on Cincinnati's sideline as this would be their first win in three games. Of course, they will have to fight to make this dream a reality. We'll see if things pan out for them.
Game Preview
Denver will challenge Cincinnati on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Denver have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
It was all tied up at the half for Denver and Pittsburgh last Sunday, but Denver stepped up in the second half. Denver were able to grind out a solid victory over Pittsburgh, winning 24-17. Phillip Lindsay, who rushed for 110 yards and 1 touchdown on 14 carries, was a major factor in Denver's success.
Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Cincinnati, and their contest last week only extended their streak of losses to three. They lost to Cleveland by a decisive 20-35 margin. Cincinnati were down by 14-35 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Denver's win lifted them to 5-6 while Cincinnati's defeat dropped them down to 5-6. Allowing an average of points per game, Cincinnati haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
