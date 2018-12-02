Cincinnati vs. Denver updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

Halftime Recap

Denver are flexing their muscles against Cincinnati, showing why they were favored to win all along. A win is still up for grabs for either squad at halftime, but Denver are up 7-3. They have been riding high on the performance of Phillip Lindsay, who so far has rushed for 57 yards and 1 touchdown on 11 carries.

Denver entered this one on back-to-back wins and are looking to make it three in a row. We'll see if the team's good luck continues in the second half.

Game Preview

Denver will challenge Cincinnati on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Denver have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

It was all tied up at the half for Denver and Pittsburgh last Sunday, but Denver stepped up in the second half. Denver were able to grind out a solid victory over Pittsburgh, winning 24-17. Phillip Lindsay, who rushed for 110 yards and 1 touchdown on 14 carries, was a major factor in Denver's success.

Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Cincinnati, and their contest last week only extended their streak of losses to three. They lost to Cleveland by a decisive 20-35 margin. Cincinnati were down by 14-35 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Denver's win lifted them to 5-6 while Cincinnati's defeat dropped them down to 5-6. Allowing an average of points per game, Cincinnati haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.