Cincinnati vs. Miami updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

After two weeks on the road, Cincinnati is heading back home. On Sunday they take on Miami at 1:00 p.m. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Cincinnati has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Last Sunday, Cincinnati won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Atlanta 37-36. No one put up better numbers for Cincinnati than Andy Dalton, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 337 yards and 3 touchdowns.

After a string of three wins, Miami's good fortune finally ran out. They suffered a grim 38-7 defeat to New England. Miami was in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 24-0.

Cincinnati's win lifted them to 3-1 while Miami's loss dropped them down to 3-1. We'll see if Cincinnati's success rolls on or if Miami are able to steal their positive momentum.