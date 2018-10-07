Cincinnati vs. Miami updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

Live scores, highlights and updates from the Bengals vs. Dolphins football game

After two weeks on the road, Cincinnati is heading back home. On Sunday they take on Miami at 1:00 p.m. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Cincinnati has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Last Sunday, Cincinnati won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Atlanta 37-36. No one put up better numbers for Cincinnati than Andy Dalton, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 337 yards and 3 touchdowns.

After a string of three wins, Miami's good fortune finally ran out. They suffered a grim 38-7 defeat to New England. Miami was in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 24-0.

Cincinnati's win lifted them to 3-1 while Miami's loss dropped them down to 3-1. We'll see if Cincinnati's success rolls on or if Miami are able to steal their positive momentum.

