Cincinnati vs. New Orleans: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Bengals vs. Saints football game
Cincinnati have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will take on New Orleans at home at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Cincinnati and New Orleans will really light up the scoreboard.
After a disappointing ten points in their last contest, Cincinnati made sure to put some points up on the board against Tampa Bay two weeks ago. Cincinnati narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Tampa Bay 37-34. Joe Mixon, who rushed for 123 yards and 2 touchdowns on 21 carries, was a major factor in Cincinnati's success.
Meanwhile, New Orleans might be getting used to good results now that the team has seven wins in a row. They walked away with a 45-35 win over the Rams.
Their wins bumped Cincinnati to 5-3 and New Orleans to 7-1. The Cincinnati defense got after the quarterback against Tampa Bay to the tune of six sacks, so New Orleans's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the game.
