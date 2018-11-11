Cincinnati vs. New Orleans updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

Halftime Recap

New Orleans came into this game averaging 34.88 points per game, and they are putting up high numbers again. They are way out in front at halftime with a 35-7 lead over Cincinnati. Drew Brees has led the way so far for New Orleans, as he has passed for 214 yards and 3 touchdowns.

New Orleans and Cincinnati hopped into this match with previous-game wins. We'll see if New Orleans can maintain their lead to polish off another victory and cancel out Cincinnati's positive energy.

Game Preview

Cincinnati have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will take on New Orleans at home at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Cincinnati and New Orleans will really light up the scoreboard.

After a disappointing ten points in their last contest, Cincinnati made sure to put some points up on the board against Tampa Bay two weeks ago. Cincinnati narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Tampa Bay 37-34. Joe Mixon, who rushed for 123 yards and 2 touchdowns on 21 carries, was a major factor in Cincinnati's success.

Meanwhile, New Orleans might be getting used to good results now that the team has seven wins in a row. They walked away with a 45-35 win over the Rams.

Their wins bumped Cincinnati to 5-3 and New Orleans to 7-1. The Cincinnati defense got after the quarterback against Tampa Bay to the tune of six sacks, so New Orleans's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the game.