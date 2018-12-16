Cincinnati vs. Oakland: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Cincinnati are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.54 points per game before their next contest. They will square off against Oakland at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Oakland will be strutting in after a victory while Cincinnati will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The game is expected to be a close one, with Cincinnati going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but betters beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Things haven't been easy for Cincinnati, and their match last week only extended their streak of losses to five. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 21-26 to the Chargers. Cincinnati's loss came about despite a quality game from Joe Mixon, who rushed for 111 yards and 1 touchdown on 26 carries.

Meanwhile, Oakland narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Pittsburgh 24-21.

Cincinnati had enough points to win and then some against Oakland when the two teams last met, taking their matchup 33-13. Will Cincinnati repeat their success, or does Oakland have a better game plan this time around ? We'll find out soon enough.