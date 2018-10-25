Cincinnati vs. Tampa Bay: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bengals (home) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (away)

Current records: Cincinnati 4-3; Tampa Bay 3-3

What to Know

Cincinnati will square off against Tampa Bay at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Cincinnati has seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Tampa Bay are surely hoping to exploit.

There's no need to mince words: Cincinnati lost to Kansas City last Sunday, and they lost badly. The score wound up at 45-10.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Tampa Bay ultimately got the result it was hoping for. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Cleveland 26-23. The victory was some much-needed relief for Tampa Bay as it spelled the end of their three-game losing streak.

Tampa Bay's victory lifted them to 3-3 while Cincinnati's defeat dropped them down to 4-3. With four turnovers, Tampa Bay had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Cincinnati exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Ohio

Paul Brown Stadium, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Bengals are a solid 4 point favorite against the Buccaneers.

This season, Cincinnati is 4-3-0 against the spread. As for Tampa Bay, they are 2-4-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.