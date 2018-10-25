Cincinnati vs. Tampa Bay: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch Bengals vs. Buccaneers football game

Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bengals (home) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (away)

Current records: Cincinnati 4-3; Tampa Bay 3-3

What to Know

Cincinnati will square off against Tampa Bay at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Cincinnati has seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Tampa Bay are surely hoping to exploit.

There's no need to mince words: Cincinnati lost to Kansas City last Sunday, and they lost badly. The score wound up at 45-10. 

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Tampa Bay ultimately got the result it was hoping for. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Cleveland 26-23. The victory was some much-needed relief for Tampa Bay as it spelled the end of their three-game losing streak.

Tampa Bay's victory lifted them to 3-3 while Cincinnati's defeat dropped them down to 4-3. With four turnovers, Tampa Bay had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Cincinnati exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Ohio
  • TV: FOX
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Bengals are a solid 4 point favorite against the Buccaneers.

This season, Cincinnati is 4-3-0 against the spread. As for Tampa Bay, they are 2-4-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.

