Clay Matthews suffers broken jaw in Thursday night loss to Seahawks, expected to miss at least a month
Matthews has recorded six sacks so far for the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are on a two-game skid, and now have reportedly just lost one of their defensive starters for an extended amount of time.
Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Friday that linebacker Clay Matthews suffered a broken jaw during the Rams' 30-29 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night, and is expected to miss at least a month of action.
Pro Football Talk reports that the injury took place when Matthews attempted to tackle running back Chris Carson on third-and-goal in the fourth quarter. Carson apparently inadvertently kicked Matthews in the face during the play.
The 33-year-old linebacker was enjoying a nice first season in Los Angeles. He had recorded 19 combined tackles and six sacks, including five combined tackles and a sack against the Seahawks on Thursday night. The six-time Pro Bowler signed with the Rams in March after 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, where he became the franchise's all-time leader in sacks.
Matthews is not the only player the Rams may have lost for an extended amount of time against the Seahawks. Early in the fourth quarter, wide receiver Brandin Cooks made a one-handed catch and was tackled hard to the ground, landing on his right shoulder as well as his head. Cooks remained on the ground for a few minutes while the medical staff examined him. He was able to get up and walk off on his own power. McVay says that Cooks has now entered concussion protocol.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Burfict to defend second hit in appeal
Burfict may be facing an uphill battle with his appeal
-
Injuries: Ramsey, Barkley, Darnold out
Find out everything you need to know about the final injury reports for everyone playing in...
-
Gruden says he has not given up on team
Gruden responds to the reports concerning his job security
-
Week 5 NFL DFS: Strategy, DK lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Gallup to play, Packers rule out Adams
Health-wise, the two teams are moving in different directions ahead of their Week 5 matchup...
-
Stefon Diggs gets fined by Vikings
The Stefon Diggs saga continues for the Vikings
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too