The Cleveland Browns find themselves in a familiar, but unwelcome position. The organization is at the bottom of the NFL barrel after a 3-14 campaign in 2024, their 15th season below .500 over the last 17 years. This latest season, however, was one of the lowest lows, logging he fewest wins on the year (three) since their infamous 0-16 season back in 2017.

Moreover, it was the definitive nail in the coffin of the lackluster Deshaun Watson era, with the quarterback suffering an Achilles tear that cut his season short and another tear in the same Achilles that now puts his 2025 season -- and remaining Browns tenure -- at risk. The Watson era has devolved so dramatically that ownership is even calling the blockbuster trade and subsequent $230 million fully guaranteed contract "a big swing and miss."

So, where does the organization go from here?

On a more positive note, they were able to talk franchise icon Myles Garrett out of his trade request and inked the star pass rusher to a four-year, $160 million extension back in March. They also provided some depth at the quarterback position, trading for Kenny Pickett and signing veteran Joe Flacco.

However, more needs to be done, and to further improve the roster, we now turn our attention to the NFL Draft. There, Cleveland is armed with the second overall pick and could go in a multitude of directions with the selection. While they'd certainly like to possess the first overall pick where Miami quarterback Cam Ward is the consensus top option, they'll have a stellar talent coming to town one way or another. The Browns could opt to go with the Heisman Trophy-winning dual-threat talent of Travis Hunter or give Garrett a pass-rushing partner in Abdul Carter. If they are dead set on bringing in a quarterback of the future, Shedeur Sanders would be the next-best option after Ward comes off the board with Tennessee.

So, all this makes the Browns one of the more intriguing teams to follow throughout the draft. As we approach Day 1, here's a breakdown of where the organization stands, what picks they have, their biggest needs, and who our draft experts have them taking in their latest mock drafts.

