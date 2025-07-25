Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders received two speeding tickets within his first few months with the franchise. After Browns general manager Andrew Berry said the incidents were "not smart," Sanders had the opportunity to address the violations when speaking with reporters Friday after Cleveland's training camp session.

"I really don't even drive like that much anymore," Sanders said. "I really don't drive fast at all. I definitely follow the rules. I hope everybody learned from my situation, you know, to not drive fast at all."

On two separate occasions in June, Sanders was cited for driving well over the posted speed limit. In one instance, Sanders was traveling 91 mph in a 65 mph zone. In the most recent incident, the rookie quarterback was driving 101 mph in a 60 mph zone. Berry said he has spoken with Sanders about his decision-making on the road.

"It's something that we've addressed with him," Berry said. "He understands the implications. He understands the consequences. I think the thing is it's not just about yourself. It's not just about having a joyride. It's not just about driving a car really fast. It's about the fact that you can endanger other people. ... It's just dangerous. It's not something we want our guys doing. It's not something they should be doing."

The Browns selected Sanders, who was projected to go much higher, with the 144th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He was the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year at Colorado after completing 74% of his passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns.