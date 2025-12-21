Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins was carted off the field shortly before halftime of the team's Week 16 matchup against the Buffalo Bills after suffering what appeared to be a serious right leg injury. He was quickly ruled out.

Judkins was injured while attempting to make a catch in the backfield when he was hit low by Bills linebacker Matt Milano. The CBS broadcast team elected not to air the replay of the injury.

The No. 36 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Ohio State had rushed eight times for 22 yards, and caught five passes for a game-high 29 yards before exiting the game. Judkins was Cleveland's leading rusher this season, having rushed for 805 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games played entering Sunday.

The Browns' backup running back, Dylan Sampson, is inactive this week with a hand injury, so Raheim Sanders will be Shedeur Sanders' running mate for the rest of the day.