Who's Playing

Arizona Cardinals @ Cleveland Browns

Current Records: Arizona 1-7, Cleveland 4-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Cardinals fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will head out on the road to face off against the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 p.m. ET at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Cardinals are hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Arizona scored first but ultimately less than Baltimore in their game on Sunday. They took a 31-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Ravens.

Despite the loss, the Cardinals had strong showings from Joshua Dobbs, who threw for 208 yards and two touchdowns, and Trey McBride, who picked up 95 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Browns were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 24-20 to the Seahawks.

The losses dropped Arizona to 1-7 and Cleveland to 4-3.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Going forward, the Browns are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be the Cardinals' ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-4 against the spread).

Odds

Cleveland is a big 8-point favorite against Arizona, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 37.5 points.

Series History

Arizona has won all of the games they've played against Cleveland in the last 8 years.