Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns

Current Records: Cincinnati 0-0, Cleveland 0-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bengals will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is scheduled at 1:00 p.m. ET on September 10th at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

One of the more interesting stats to watch in this game could be rushing yards, as these teams couldn't have been more different last year. The Bengals were ranked 29th overall in rushing yards last season, having averaged a brutal 95.5 per game. The Browns, on the other hand, had no problems: they finished last season ranked sixth with 146.5 per game.

Looking back to last season, Cincinnati had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 12-4 record. On the other hand, the Browns didn't have their best season, finishing 7-10.

Looking ahead to Sunday, the matchup is expected to be close, with the Bengals going off as just a 2.5 point favorite. They finished last season with a stellar 14-6 record against the spread, so they might be worth a quick bet.

Cincinnati ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 10-3 when favored last season. Bengals fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every game netted those bettors $1,785.95. Sadly, the Browns will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 4-6 as such last year.

Odds

Cincinnati is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Cincinnati.