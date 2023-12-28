Who's Playing

New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns

Current Records: New York 6-9, Cleveland 10-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Amazon Prime Video

What to Know

The Cleveland Browns will finish 2023 at home by hosting the New York Jets at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The timing is sure in the Browns' favor as the squad sits on five straight wins at home while the Jets have not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

On Sunday, the Browns strolled past the Texans with points to spare, taking the game 36-22. Cleveland pushed the score to 28-7 by the end of the third, a deficit Houston cut but never quite recovered from.

The Browns relied on the efforts of Joe Flacco, who threw for 368 yards and three touchdowns, and Amari Cooper, who picked up 265 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Cooper's biggest highlight was a 75-yard reception that he brought in for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, the Jets narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Commanders 30-28. The win was just what New York needed coming off of a 30-0 defeat in their prior matchup.

Among those leading the charge was Breece Hall, who rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns, and also picked up 96 receiving yards. That's the first time this season that he punched in two or more rushing touchdowns. The Jets also relied on Greg Zuerlein, whose 54-yard boot in the fourth quarter wound up being the difference in the game.

The Jets were down by one with only one minute and 41 seconds left when they drove 85 yards for the winning score. Zuerlein did the honors with a 54-yard field goal.

Cleveland is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-5 record this season. As for New York, their win bumped their record up to 6-9.

Looking ahead, the Browns are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Cleveland and New York were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in September of 2022, but Cleveland came up empty-handed after a 31-30 loss. Thankfully for the Browns, Flacco (who threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Cleveland is a solid 7-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 36.5 points.

Series History

New York has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Cleveland.