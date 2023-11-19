Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns

Current Records: Pittsburgh 6-3, Cleveland 6-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $189.00

What to Know

The Steelers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, the Steelers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Packers, but they still walked away with a 23-19 victory. That's two games straight that Pittsburgh has won by exactly four points.

The Steelers relied on the efforts of Najee Harris, who rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown, and Jaylen Warren, who rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Cleveland's offense rose to the challenge against a Ravens defense that boasted an average of only 15.5 points allowed. The Browns came out on top in a nail-biter against the Ravens on Sunday and snuck past 33-31. Cleveland was down 24-9 with 12:29 left in the third quarter but they still came back for the handy two-point victory.

Nobody from Cleveland had a standout game, but they got scores from Kareem Hunt, Elijah Moore, and Deshaun Watson.

Pittsburgh has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 6-3 record this season. As for Cleveland, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 6-3.

Not only did both teams in this Sunday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, the game is expected to be close, with the Browns going off as just a 2.5-point favorite. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 4-1 against the spread when playing at home.

Odds

Cleveland is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Pittsburgh, according to the latest NFL odds.

Bettors have moved against the Browns slightly, as the game opened with the Browns as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 33 points.

Series History

Pittsburgh has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.