Who's Playing

San Francisco 49ers @ Cleveland Browns

Current Records: San Francisco 5-0, Cleveland 2-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The 49ers have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns took a loss in their last matchup and are no doubt out to reverse the 49ers' good fortune.

San Francisco's offense rose to the challenge against a 49ers defense that boasted an average of only 10.25 points allowed. They took their matchup at home on Sunday with ease, bagging a 42-10 win over the Cowboys.

Brock Purdy was his usual excellent self, throwing for 252 yards and four touchdowns while picking up 10.5 yards per attempt. That's the first time this season that Purdy passed for three or more passing touchdowns. Jordan Mason brought some help for the 49ers off the bench as he rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown.

The team's defense also helped out by holding the Cowboys to a paltry 197 yards. The 49ers didn't go easy on the quarterback and picked off three passes before the game was over. Those interceptions were spread across the 49ers' defensive unit.

Meanwhile, Cleveland gave up the first points and the most points two Sundays ago. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 28-3 punch to the gut against the Ravens.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Browns were plagued by a slow offense and finished the game with only 2.6 yards per play. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as the Ravens advanced 5.4.

San Francisco's victory was their fifth straight at home, which bumped their overall record up to 5-0. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 33.4 points per game. Cleveland's defeat two Sundays ago dropped their record down to 2-2.

Going forward, the 49ers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-1 against the spread).

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday' game: The 49ers have been on an offensive roll this season, having averaged 6.4 yards per play per game. It's a different story for the Browns, though, as they've been averaging only 4.4 per game. The Browns will be trying to rev their offense up, while all the 49ers have to do is play like they usually do. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NFL content.

Odds

San Francisco is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NFL odds.





The over/under is set at 37.5 points.

Series History

Cleveland and San Francisco both have 1 win in their last 2 games.