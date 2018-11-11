Cleveland vs. Atlanta: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Browns vs. Falcons football game
Atlanta will challenge Cleveland on the road at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Atlanta are cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Cleveland are stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.
Everything went Atlanta's way against Washington last-week contest as they made off with a 38-14 victory. Matt Ryan, who passed for 350 yards and 4 touchdowns, was a major factor in Atlanta's success. If you haven't heard Ryan's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past seven games.
Meanwhile, the match between Cleveland and Kansas City was not a total blowout, but with Cleveland falling 21-37, it was darn close.
Atlanta's win lifted them to 4-4 while Cleveland's defeat dropped them down to 2-6-1. With a combined 914 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced match.
