Cleveland vs. Atlanta updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

Halftime Recap

Cleveland came in underdogs but currently have Atlanta on Upset Alert. At halftime neither team has the matchup in the bag, but Cleveland lead 14-10. They have come by their advantage honestly, as they have outgained Atlanta 236 to 159.

Baker Mayfield has led the way so far for Cleveland, as he has passed for 165 yards and 2 touchdowns. If you haven't heard Mayfield's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past seven games.

Cleveland have the opportunity to put an end to a four-game dry spell. Of course, they will have to fight to make this dream a reality. We'll see if things pan out for them.

Game Preview

Atlanta will challenge Cleveland on the road at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Atlanta are cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Cleveland are stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.

Everything went Atlanta's way against Washington last-week contest as they made off with a 38-14 victory. Matt Ryan, who passed for 350 yards and 4 touchdowns, was a major factor in Atlanta's success. If you haven't heard Ryan's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past seven games.

Meanwhile, the match between Cleveland and Kansas City was not a total blowout, but with Cleveland falling 21-37, it was darn close.

Atlanta's win lifted them to 4-4 while Cleveland's defeat dropped them down to 2-6-1. With a combined 914 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced match.