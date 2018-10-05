Cleveland vs. Baltimore: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Browns vs. Ravens football game
Who's Playing
Cleveland Browns (home) vs. Baltimore Ravens (away)
Current records: Cleveland 1-2-1; Baltimore 3-1
What to Know
On Sunday Cleveland takes on Baltimore at 1:00 p.m. The teams both might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (Baltimore picked up 459 yards, Cleveland 503).
Cleveland fought the good fight in their overtime game last Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of Oakland by a score of 45-42. Cleveland's loss came about despite a quality game from Nick Chubb, who rushed for 105 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for Baltimore and Pittsburgh, but Baltimore stepped up in the second half. Baltimore walked away with a 26-14 victory over Pittsburgh. The success made it back-to-back wins for Baltimore.
Baltimore's win lifted them to 3-1 while Cleveland's defeat dropped them down to 1-2-1. With four turnovers, Cleveland had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Baltimore exploit that vulnerability.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Ravens are a solid 3 point favorite against the Browns.
This season, Cleveland is 3-1-0 against the spread. As for Baltimore, they are 3-1-0 against the spread
Series History
Baltimore has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Cleveland.
- 2017 - Cleveland Browns 10 vs. Baltimore Ravens 27
- 2017 - Baltimore Ravens 24 vs. Cleveland Browns 10
- 2016 - Baltimore Ravens 28 vs. Cleveland Browns 7
- 2016 - Cleveland Browns 20 vs. Baltimore Ravens 25
- 2015 - Cleveland Browns 27 vs. Baltimore Ravens 33
- 2015 - Baltimore Ravens 30 vs. Cleveland Browns 33
