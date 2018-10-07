Cleveland vs. Baltimore Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Browns vs. Ravens football game
On Sunday Cleveland takes on Baltimore at 1:00 p.m. The teams both might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (Baltimore picked up 459 yards, Cleveland 503).
Cleveland fought the good fight in their overtime game last Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of Oakland by a score of 45-42. Cleveland's loss came about despite a quality game from Nick Chubb, who rushed for 105 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for Baltimore and Pittsburgh, but Baltimore stepped up in the second half. Baltimore walked away with a 26-14 victory over Pittsburgh. The success made it back-to-back wins for Baltimore.
Baltimore's win lifted them to 3-1 while Cleveland's defeat dropped them down to 1-2-1. With four turnovers, Cleveland had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Baltimore exploit that vulnerability.
