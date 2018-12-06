Cleveland vs. Carolina live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Browns vs. Panthers football game
Who's Playing
Cleveland Browns (home) vs. Carolina Panthers (away)
Current records: Cleveland 4-7-1; Carolina 6-6
What to Know
After two games on the road, Cleveland is heading back home. They will square off against Carolina at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (Cleveland picked up 428 yards, Carolina 468).
Last Sunday, Cleveland received a tough blow as they fell 13-29 to Houston.
The last time they met, Carolina were the 42-28 winner over Tampa Bay. This time around? They had no such luck. Carolina came up short against Tampa Bay, falling 17-24. Carolina's loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it four losses in a row.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Both of these teams made a habit out of coughing up the ball last game, so whoever can hold on the rock might walk away a winner.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Ohio
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Panthers are a slight 2 point favorite against the Browns.
This season, Cleveland are 6-5-1 against the spread. As for Carolina, they are 5-7-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
