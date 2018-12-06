Cleveland vs. Carolina live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Cleveland Browns (home) vs. Carolina Panthers (away)

Current records: Cleveland 4-7-1; Carolina 6-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, Cleveland is heading back home. They will square off against Carolina at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (Cleveland picked up 428 yards, Carolina 468).

Last Sunday, Cleveland received a tough blow as they fell 13-29 to Houston.

The last time they met, Carolina were the 42-28 winner over Tampa Bay. This time around? They had no such luck. Carolina came up short against Tampa Bay, falling 17-24. Carolina's loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it four losses in a row.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Both of these teams made a habit out of coughing up the ball last game, so whoever can hold on the rock might walk away a winner.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Panthers are a slight 2 point favorite against the Browns.

This season, Cleveland are 6-5-1 against the spread. As for Carolina, they are 5-7-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.