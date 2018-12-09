Cleveland vs. Carolina Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Halftime Recap

It's been a high-scoring affair so far as Carolina and Cleveland have combined for 31 points two quarters in. Neither team has the matchup in the bag, but Carolina lead 17-14. Christian McCaffrey has led the way so far for them, as he has punched in 2 rushing TDs.

Excitement is starting to build on Carolina's sideline as this would be their first win in four games. Of course, they will have to fight to make this dream a reality. We'll see if things pan out for them.

Game Preview

After two games on the road, Cleveland is heading back home. They will square off against Carolina at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (Cleveland picked up 428 yards, Carolina 468).

Last Sunday, Cleveland received a tough blow as they fell 13-29 to Houston.

The last time they met, Carolina were the 42-28 winner over Tampa Bay. This time around? They had no such luck. Carolina came up short against Tampa Bay, falling 17-24. Carolina's loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it four losses in a row.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Both of these teams made a habit out of coughing up the ball last game, so whoever can hold on the rock might walk away a winner.