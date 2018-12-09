Cleveland vs. Carolina updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

After two games on the road, Cleveland is heading back home. They will square off against Carolina at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (Cleveland picked up 428 yards, Carolina 468).

Last Sunday, Cleveland received a tough blow as they fell 29-13 to Houston.

The last time they met, Carolina was the 42-28 winner over Tampa Bay. This time around? They had no such luck. Carolina came up short against Tampa Bay, falling 24-17. Carolina's loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it four losses in a row.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Both of these teams made a habit out of coughing up the ball last game, so whoever can hold on the rock might walk away a winner.