Cleveland vs. Carolina updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Browns vs. Panthers football game
After two games on the road, Cleveland is heading back home. They will square off against Carolina at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (Cleveland picked up 428 yards, Carolina 468).
Last Sunday, Cleveland received a tough blow as they fell 29-13 to Houston.
The last time they met, Carolina was the 42-28 winner over Tampa Bay. This time around? They had no such luck. Carolina came up short against Tampa Bay, falling 24-17. Carolina's loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it four losses in a row.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Both of these teams made a habit out of coughing up the ball last game, so whoever can hold on the rock might walk away a winner.
