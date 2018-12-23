Cleveland vs. Cincinnati: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Cleveland Browns (home) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (away)

Current records: Cleveland 6-7-2; Cincinnati 6-8-1

What to Know

Cincinnati will challenge Cleveland on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The teams both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Cincinnati had a rough outing against the Chargers two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Cincinnati walked away with a 30-16 victory over Oakland. Cincinnati can attribute much of their success to Joe Mixon, who rushed for 129 yards and 2 touchdowns on 27 carries.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for Cleveland and Denver last Saturday, but Cleveland stepped up in the second half. Cleveland won a game that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Denver 17-16.

Cincinnati are expected to lose by 9.5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 4-2 ATS in away games but only 7-7 all in all.

Cincinnati ended up a good deal behind Cleveland when they played the last time the two teams met, losing 20-35. Can Cincinnati avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself ? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $126.78

Prediction

The Browns are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Bengals.

This season, Cleveland are 8-5-1 against the spread. As for Cincinnati, they are 7-6-1 against the spread

The line has drifted a bit towards the Browns, as the game opened with the Browns as a 7 point favorite.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

Cincinnati have won 6 out of their last 7 games against Cleveland.