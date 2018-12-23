Cleveland vs. Cincinnati: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Browns vs. Bengals football game
Who's Playing
Cleveland Browns (home) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (away)
Current records: Cleveland 6-7-2; Cincinnati 6-8-1
What to Know
Cincinnati will challenge Cleveland on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The teams both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Cincinnati had a rough outing against the Chargers two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Cincinnati walked away with a 30-16 victory over Oakland. Cincinnati can attribute much of their success to Joe Mixon, who rushed for 129 yards and 2 touchdowns on 27 carries.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for Cleveland and Denver last Saturday, but Cleveland stepped up in the second half. Cleveland won a game that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Denver 17-16.
Cincinnati are expected to lose by 9.5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 4-2 ATS in away games but only 7-7 all in all.
Cincinnati ended up a good deal behind Cleveland when they played the last time the two teams met, losing 20-35. Can Cincinnati avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself ? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $126.78
Prediction
The Browns are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Bengals.
This season, Cleveland are 8-5-1 against the spread. As for Cincinnati, they are 7-6-1 against the spread
The line has drifted a bit towards the Browns, as the game opened with the Browns as a 7 point favorite.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Cincinnati have won 6 out of their last 7 games against Cleveland.
- 2018 - Cincinnati Bengals 20 vs. Cleveland Browns 35
- 2017 - Cincinnati Bengals 30 vs. Cleveland Browns 16
- 2017 - Cleveland Browns 7 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 31
- 2016 - Cleveland Browns 10 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 23
- 2016 - Cincinnati Bengals 31 vs. Cleveland Browns 17
- 2015 - Cleveland Browns 3 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 37
- 2015 - Cincinnati Bengals 31 vs. Cleveland Browns 10
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 16 NFL DFS: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Lewan: Norman was trying to hurt Henry
Norman threw his helmet at Lewan after the game, while Lewan mocked Norman's signature cel...
-
Best Week 16 NFL odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 16 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Best bets: Seahawks upset Chiefs
Three picks and a cloud of trust for Week 16 of the NFL season
-
2019 NFL Draft Order: Fixing the Jets
The 2018 season is a lost cause but can the Jets rebound in 2019?
-
Tips: Week 16 not kind to road favorites
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Week 16 slate