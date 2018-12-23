Cleveland vs. Cincinnati: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Game Recap

Cleveland received the perfect holiday gift on Sunday. They walked away with a 26-18 victory over Cincinnati. The win was familiar territory for Cleveland, who now have three in a row.

Cleveland's Baker Mayfield was one of the most active players for the team as he passed for 284 yards and 3 touchdowns. Mayfield ended up with a passer rating of 121.9. Cleveland also got a significant boost from Nick Chubb, who ran away from the competition to the tune of 112 yards.

Cincinnati's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jeff Driskel, who passed for 133 yards and 2 touchdowns. Driskel ended up with a passer rating of 123.4.

The win got Cleveland back to even at 7-7-1. The loss dropped Cincinnati's record to 6-9.

Next week Cleveland will take on Baltimore at 1:00 p.m. Baltimore's offense will need to be on point to get points against Cleveland's defense, which is averaging only 17.53 points allowed per game. Cincinnati is on the road again next week and plays against Pittsburgh at 1:00 p.m..