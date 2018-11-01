Cleveland vs. Kansas City: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Cleveland Browns (home) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (away)

Current records: Cleveland 2-5-1; Kansas City 7-1

What to Know

Kansas City have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will square off against Cleveland at 2:00 p.m. Kansas City don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 8.5-point advantage in the spread.

Kansas City were able to grind out a solid victory over Denver last week, winning 30-23. Patrick Mahomes was the offensive standout of the match for Kansas City, as he passed for 303 yards and 4 touchdowns. If you haven't heard Mahomes's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past eight games.

Meanwhile, Cleveland have been struggling to pick up a win, with their match against Pittsburgh making it three winless games in a row. Cleveland took a hard 18-33 fall against Pittsburgh.

Kansas City's win lifted them to 7-1 while Cleveland's defeat dropped them down to 2-5-1. The Kansas City defense got after the quarterback against Denver to the tune of five sacks, so Cleveland's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the contest.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday at 2:00 PM ET Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Chiefs are a big 8.5 point favorite against the Browns.

This season, Cleveland are 4-3-1 against the spread. As for Kansas City, they are 7-1-0 against the spread

Series History

Kansas City won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.