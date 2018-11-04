Cleveland vs. Kansas City Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Kansas City has been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will square off against Cleveland at 2:00 p.m. Kansas City doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy an 8.5-point advantage in the spread.

Kansas City was able to grind out a solid victory over Denver last week, winning 30-23. Patrick Mahomes was the offensive standout of the match for Kansas City, as he passed for 303 yards and 4 touchdowns. If you haven't heard Mahomes's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past eight games.

Meanwhile, Cleveland has been struggling to pick up a win, with their match against Pittsburgh making it three winless games in a row. Cleveland took a hard 33-18 fall against Pittsburgh.

Kansas City's win lifted them to 7-1 while Cleveland's defeat dropped them down to 2-5-1. The Kansas City defense got after the quarterback against Denver to the tune of five sacks, so Cleveland's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the contest.