Cleveland vs. Kansas City Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Browns vs. Chiefs football game
Kansas City has been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will square off against Cleveland at 2:00 p.m. Kansas City doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy an 8.5-point advantage in the spread.
Kansas City was able to grind out a solid victory over Denver last week, winning 30-23. Patrick Mahomes was the offensive standout of the match for Kansas City, as he passed for 303 yards and 4 touchdowns. If you haven't heard Mahomes's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past eight games.
Meanwhile, Cleveland has been struggling to pick up a win, with their match against Pittsburgh making it three winless games in a row. Cleveland took a hard 33-18 fall against Pittsburgh.
Kansas City's win lifted them to 7-1 while Cleveland's defeat dropped them down to 2-5-1. The Kansas City defense got after the quarterback against Denver to the tune of five sacks, so Cleveland's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the contest.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Broncos vs. Texans odds, top picks, bets
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Texans vs. Broncos game 10,000 times
-
Harbaugh on the hot seat in Baltimore
This is apparently a playoffs-or-bust season for John Harbaugh
-
Titans vs. Cowboys odds, 'MNF' picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Jason Garrett and the Cowboys
-
SNF: Packers vs. Patriots odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Packers vs. Patriots game 10,000 times
-
Packers at Patriots: The stats to know
Everything you need to know before Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers go to battle on Sunday nigh...
-
Expert picks for every Week 9 game
Find out everything you need to know about how Week 9 in the NFL will go right here