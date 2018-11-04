Cleveland vs. Kansas City updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

Halftime Recap

Kansas City came into this matchup averaging 36.25 points per game, and they are putting up high numbers again. At halftime neither squad has the game in the bag, but Kansas City lead 21-15. They have come by their advantage honestly, as they have outgained Cleveland 299 to 226.

Kansas City have been led by Patrick Mahomes, who has so far passed for 232 yards and 2 touchdowns. Patrick Mahomes has been one of their standout athletes in their past nine games.

Kansas City entered this one on back-to-back wins and are looking to make it three in a row. We'll see if the team's good luck continues in the second half.

Game Preview

Kansas City have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will square off against Cleveland at 2:00 p.m. Kansas City don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 8.5-point advantage in the spread.

Kansas City were able to grind out a solid victory over Denver last week, winning 30-23. Patrick Mahomes was the offensive standout of the match for Kansas City, as he passed for 303 yards and 4 touchdowns. If you haven't heard Mahomes's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past eight games.

Meanwhile, Cleveland have been struggling to pick up a win, with their match against Pittsburgh making it three winless games in a row. Cleveland took a hard 18-33 fall against Pittsburgh.

Kansas City's win lifted them to 7-1 while Cleveland's defeat dropped them down to 2-5-1. The Kansas City defense got after the quarterback against Denver to the tune of five sacks, so Cleveland's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the contest.