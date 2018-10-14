Cleveland vs. L.A. Chargers updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Browns vs. Chargers football game
The Chargers have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They take on Cleveland at 1:00 p.m. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.
The Chargers won their last match against Oakland, and it was the same story this time around. The Chargers captured a comfortable 26-10 win over Oakland. Among those leading the charge for the Chargers was Philip Rivers, who passed for 339 yards and 2 touchdowns. If you haven't heard Rivers' name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past five games.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Cleveland ultimately got the result it was hoping for last Sunday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Baltimore, sneaking past 12-9.
Their wins bumped Cleveland to 2-2-1 and the Chargers to 3-2. With a combined 872 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.
