Cleveland vs. N.Y. Jets: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Thursday's NFL game

The Jets will challenge Cleveland on the road at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Jets now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

If the Jets were riding high off their 48-17 takedown of Detroit two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. The Jets fell to Miami 20-12 last week. The Jets got a solid performance out of Sam Darnold, who passed for 334 yards and 1 touchdown; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, Cleveland was close but not close enough as they fell 21-18 to New Orleans.

Given their recent losses, both teams have a little extra motivation heading into this weekend. The Jets defense got after the quarterback against Miami to the tune of 4 sacks, so Cleveland's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the match.