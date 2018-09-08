Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Pittsburgh finished last year at 13-3 and will now try to light the spark for another quality season. On Sunday they take on Cleveland at 1:00 PM. Pittsburgh will be looking to walk away with the same result they got against Cleveland last time they played.

Pittsburgh secured a 28-24 W over Cleveland last year. JuJu Smith-Schuster, who caught passes for 143 yards and 1 touchdown, was a major factor in Pittsburgh's success.

Unfortunately for Cleveland, Smith-Schuster is still on the squad. That's a big reason why Pittsburgh are favored to win this one.