Co-author of Rooney Rule to challenge NFLPA's DeMaurice Smith for his job

Civil right attorney Cyrus Mehri, co-author of the NFL's Rooney Rule requiring teams to interview at least one minority candidate for any coaching or general manager openings, announced this week that he plans to challenge NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith for his job.

Mehri made the announcement on an episode of HBO's "Real Sports," the same show where he advocated for the implementation of the Rooney Rule three months before it became officially codified by the league in 2002. Here's a clip of Mehri discussing his bid for the position:

Here's a transcript of the back-and-forth between Mehri and host Bryant Gumbel at the end of the video:

CYRUS MEHRI: "The more I dug into this and saw how unfair the last CBA deal was, the more I felt I had to answer the call." BRYANT GUMBEL: "Going back to those negotiations, what do you think he could've gotten that he didn't?" CYRUS MEHRI: "The players went backwards economically in a massive way, and that's hundreds of millions of dollars that were forfeited and De Smith gave the commissioner a blank check. 'Dear Commissioner, you can do whatever you want on player discipline.' Well, we're gonna fix that." BRYANT GUMBEL: "Do you know Roger Goodell? Does he know you?" CYRUS MEHRI: "Yes, I know him very well. BRYANT GUMBEL: "Relationship? CYRUS MEHRI: "Professional relationship." BRYANT GUMBEL: "What do you think the NFL owners, Commissioner Goodell think of Cyrus Mehri?" CYRUS MEHRI: "Honest broker. Someone with integrity and someone who gets things done. I think I've earned their respect and that respect I'm gonna carry forward on behalf of the NFL players."

Smith, meanwhile, has been the NFLPA's executive director since being elected to the position in 2009. He was re-elected in 2012, when he ran unopposed, and again in 2015, when he beat out eight candidates that were vying for the job. He's up for re-election again in 2018. As Mehri alluded to, Smith has been criticized for, among other things, handing Roger Goodell too much power over issues involving the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Mehri also has the support of some prominent NFL veterans. Hall of Famers Harry Carson and Kellen Winslow Sr. and John Wooten, who played nine NFL seasons, all of whom were all instrumental in the creation of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, an affinity group of NFL minority coaches, scouts and front office personnel which advocates for policy changes in the NFL hiring practices, released a joint statement on Wednesday in support of Mehri.